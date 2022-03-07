Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 187,232 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.19. 86,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $345.60 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.