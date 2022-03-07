Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VB stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43.

