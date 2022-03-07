Autus Asset Management LLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $8.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.49. 23,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

