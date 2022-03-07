Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 40014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,247. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avalara by 44.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avalara by 6.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

