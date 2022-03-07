Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives $624.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.37) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of AVASF remained flat at $$8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Avast has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

