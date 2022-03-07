Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.56% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,995. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

