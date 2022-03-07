AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,550 ($47.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVV. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.45).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVV stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($31.73) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,331 ($31.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,885.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,388.28.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.