Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

