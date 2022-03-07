Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $208.47. 179,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

