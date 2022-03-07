Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.12. 4,605,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,579,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.