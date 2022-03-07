Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $7.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.97. 120,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

