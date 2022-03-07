Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.27 on Monday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

