Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,530. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

