Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 706,649 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

