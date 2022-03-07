Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

