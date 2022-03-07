Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Head to Head Analysis

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ayro alerts:

This table compares Ayro and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 25.35 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.20 Mynaric $780,000.00 275.86 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayro and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.17%. Given Mynaric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Ayro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mynaric beats Ayro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Mynaric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.