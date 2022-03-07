AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 68,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.