B. Riley Comments on Agenus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 28.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 357,250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 692.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 243,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

