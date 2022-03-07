B. Riley Raises Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $29.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CDR opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

