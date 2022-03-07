B. Riley Weighs in on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

