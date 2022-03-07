Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 8,366 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $59.41 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

