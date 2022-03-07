Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.
DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.