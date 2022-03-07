Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

