Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

