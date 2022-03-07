Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Envista worth $65,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Envista by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

