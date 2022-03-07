Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.88 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Janus Henderson Group worth $66,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

