Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Saia worth $66,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Saia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $264.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

