Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

