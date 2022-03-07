Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,361 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of WESCO International worth $70,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $114.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

