Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,111 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $69,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $502,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

