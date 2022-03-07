Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,086 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Arch Capital Group worth $67,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

