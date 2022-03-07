Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.88. Baozun shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baozun by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.