Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.88. Baozun shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3,400 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
