Barclays Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.86.

URBN stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

