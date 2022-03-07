Barclays Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,750

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($48.97) to GBX 3,750 ($50.32) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.02) to GBX 3,544 ($47.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,724.86 ($49.98).

SDR stock opened at GBX 2,878 ($38.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,348.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,529.37. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,849 ($38.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($52.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

