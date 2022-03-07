Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.56) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gym Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.27).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £329.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.40. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

