Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.96. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

