Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTEGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

