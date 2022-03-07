Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.