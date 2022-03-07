Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
BHIL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 1,099,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About Benson Hill (Get Rating)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
