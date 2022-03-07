Berenberg Bank Increases Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 125

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 120 to SEK 125 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.77.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

