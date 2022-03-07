Berenberg Bank Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 260

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.30) to GBX 241 ($3.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.30).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.10) on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 507 ($6.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The company has a market capitalization of £753.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.81.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

