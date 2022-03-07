Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,032.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,274.81. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

