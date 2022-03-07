Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

