Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.