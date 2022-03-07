Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

