Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Up 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 7,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,204,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

