Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Up 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 7,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.