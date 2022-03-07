BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

SDY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

