BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.83. 62,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.