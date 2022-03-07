BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,231 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.02. 374,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.