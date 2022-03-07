Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
