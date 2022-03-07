Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.